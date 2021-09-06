WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $198.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

