WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 488 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

