WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 92,883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,883 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.