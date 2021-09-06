Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 327,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 345,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,219,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 54.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

