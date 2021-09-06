Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $268.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

