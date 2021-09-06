Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

