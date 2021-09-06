Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $207.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

