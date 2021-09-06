Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $149.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

