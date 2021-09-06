Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

WELL stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

