Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,324 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

