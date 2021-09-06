Western Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05.

