Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $64,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $365.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

