Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

EFG stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

