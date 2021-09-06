Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches Market Cap of $9.00 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,012.41 or 0.01959229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $9.00 million and $62,967.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00066343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00152086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00209160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.31 or 0.07516946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,694.45 or 1.00039372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.25 or 0.00962286 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

