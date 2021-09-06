Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -38.93% -9.38% -4.58% Whitestone REIT 8.84% 2.53% 0.83%

This is a summary of current ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 2 7 7 0 2.31 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.13 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -95.12 Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.56 $6.03 million $0.93 10.56

Whitestone REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

