WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.00705926 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

