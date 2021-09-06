Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $253.00

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 432282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.99.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.