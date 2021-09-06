Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRWSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRWSY. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.77. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.7612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.84%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

