WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Financial Contrast

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WSFS Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.81% 1.86% Nicolet Bankshares 32.51% 13.28% 1.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 2.97 $114.77 million $1.91 23.42 Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 3.58 $60.12 million $5.70 13.50

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WSFS Financial and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.96%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $89.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Nicolet Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

