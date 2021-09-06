Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,153 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Wynn Resorts worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $100.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

