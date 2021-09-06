Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.