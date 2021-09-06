Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,578 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 102,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

