Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $121.07 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.