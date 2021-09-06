Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $27.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.40 million and the highest is $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. 16,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.