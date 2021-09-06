Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post sales of $90.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.52 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $330.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $136.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

