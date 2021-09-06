Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.