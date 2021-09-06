Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

