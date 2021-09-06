Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.77 Million

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post sales of $125.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. Q2 reported sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $498.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $593.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,509 shares of company stock worth $4,412,406. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Q2 by 47.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Q2 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. 269,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,932. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.