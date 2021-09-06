Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 232,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,834. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,826.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 878,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 675,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 426,387 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

