Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $6.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.52. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $6.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $18.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $18.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.61 to $25.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.81.

NYSE SAM opened at $562.51 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $555.00 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $762.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $992.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $22,623,100. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.