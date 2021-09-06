Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.64. Visteon reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $102.81 on Monday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at $2,670,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Visteon by 104,775.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

