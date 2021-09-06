Zacks: Analysts Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,267. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

