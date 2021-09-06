Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.17. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.56. 1,672,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

