Zacks: Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of FENC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.94. 377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.11 and a quick ratio of 33.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

