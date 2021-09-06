Zacks: Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post sales of $118.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.60 million. LivePerson posted sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $468.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivePerson.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.47. 435,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,017. LivePerson has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in LivePerson by 11.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LivePerson by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

