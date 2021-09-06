Zacks: Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post sales of $118.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.60 million. LivePerson posted sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $468.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivePerson.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in LivePerson by 11.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LivePerson by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.