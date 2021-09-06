Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $494.51 million, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

