Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 million, a P/E ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

