Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.57 Million

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $94.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.73 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $381.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.32. 6,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,431. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

