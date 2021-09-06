Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report sales of $142.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.58 million and the highest is $147.01 million. GreenSky posted sales of $142.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $539.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.07 million to $548.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $612.84 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $626.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GSKY opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.71. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

