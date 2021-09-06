Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $292.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.85 million and the lowest is $289.20 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $295.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,845. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

