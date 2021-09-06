Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $5.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $19.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

