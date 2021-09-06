Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $5.80 EPS

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $19.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.