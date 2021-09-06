Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce sales of $239.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.72 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $968.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $972.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

STVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Stevanato Group stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 516,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,457. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

