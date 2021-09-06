Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ANGO opened at $28.41 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

