Zacks: Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.43 million, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

