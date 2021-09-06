Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $11.08 million. Epizyme reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 66.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at about $2,364,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,071. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

