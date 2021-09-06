Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 926,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

