Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report sales of $34.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.67 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $133.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

NYMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,419. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

