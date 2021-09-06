Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $175.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $657.50 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.55. 477,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,838. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

