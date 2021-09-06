Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 165.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

