Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In related news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,784.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $57,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.