Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to “Buy”

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,069. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

